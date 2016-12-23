Rawalpindi - A Mehfil-e-Milad was organised in Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) with religious zeal and fervour here on Thursday.

The milad was held in connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awal to celebrate the birthday of the holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

FJWU Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Samina Amin Qadir, the chairpersons of departments, faculty members and students attended the milad.

The milad committee members were Prof Dr Uzaira Rafique, Prof Dr Azra Yasmin, Prof Dr Najeeb Ullah and Prof Dr Samina Bokhari. Students from various departments of the university participated in the milad with great reverence and enthusiasm to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The milad opened with the recitation of Quranic verses by Nazia Javaid, student of Islamic Studies Department and was followed by the Hamd by Mehwish Ramzan and durood sharif in Chorus.

The participants of the milad included Sidra Kiyani, Faiza Fiaz, Arshi Bashir, Sidra Sabir, Maimoona Mazhar, Asia Altaf, Saima Mushtaq, Rohina Naz, Hafiza Asma Khan, Zarina Gul and Tayyaba Mushtaq.

Melodious voices of the students held the hall spell bounded and made the event more spiritual and a source of inspiration.

A group of participants presented lecture on the topic of peace and also shed light on ‘Seerat-un-Nabi’.

They enlightened the audience on peace and highlighting various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The participants recited naats in a very impressive and soulful voice. They enlightened the audience on calmness and peace highlighting various aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). They also emphasized that following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was need of the hour.

They said, “We could overcome all the predicaments that confront us by steadfastly following the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).”

On the blissful occasion, Dr Samina Amin Qadir said, “This milad expressed our love and reverence for the Holy Prophet (SAW). Our Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) had perfect character.”