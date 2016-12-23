Islamabad - Violent crimes — from murders and rapes to house robberies — continued to infuse a sense of insecurity amongst the residents of the capital city during the year 2016 as well, suggests the data.

Though, the city witnessed an overall decline in the crime rate during the outgoing year as compared to the previous one, yet the number of crime incidents — some of which really shook the city — is enough to believe that still it is needed to make the city worth living.

The city zone saw vehicle theft on the rise. More significant is the number of vehicles lifted from the zone during the year 2016 and Aabpara police station area took the lead with 28 vehicles and 27 motorcycles.

Islamabad’s City Zone comprises of Parliament House, Secretariat, Nadra headquarter, Supreme Court and other sensitive installations.

Six police stations fall within the limits of City Zone that includes Secretariat, Bani Gala, Bhara Kahu, Aabpara, Women and – police station. The capital city is divided into four zones — City, Saddar, Rural and Industrial Area.

Sources told The Nation that 21 persons were killed in the City Zone alone during the outgoing year while 28 others met assassination attempts.

Furthermore, 244 incidents of theft, burglary and dacoity collectively were registered during the year 2016.

Sources said that 59 women were abducted for sexual abuse. 52 vehicles and 59 bikes were lifted from the zone limits during the year 2016 and police station Aabpara remained at the top with 28 vehicles and 27 motorcycle theft incidents.

Barrister Fahad Malik, nephew of former chairman Senate Muhammad Mian Soomro, and a businessman in Sitara Market, Nisar ul Haq were also murdered in the year 2016.

Three police officials were dismissed from service for taking bribe and other reasons during the outgoing year, the sources said.

On the other hand, majority street crime went unchecked with the victims preferring not to report the matter to the police due to different reasons.

Lack of trust in police seems to be the major reason behind not reporting the matter to police, the police admit.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior police officer dealing with prosecution said that police need to improve its image. People, especially women are afraid to go out of the house at night due to the fear of being looted.

A considerable number of foreigners, particularly Afghans were found involved in crime of different nature in the capital city during the year 2016.

The data shows that 109 foreigners were booked in 48 cases registered in different police stations of the city.

Shams Colony police station registered three cases involving four foreigners, Nilore registered one case nominating two foreigners, Khanna police registered 12 cases against 26 foreigners, Ramana police registered two cases involving two foreigners, Bhara Kahu police registered two cases against five foreigners, Lohi Bher police registered one case involving two foreigners, Secretariat police booked five foreigners in two separate criminal cases, Karachi Company police booked 18 foreigners in six separate cases, Sihala police booked two foreigners in two cases, Sabzi Mandi police booked 11 foreigners in two cases, Tarnol police booked 17 foreigners in four criminal cases, Shalimar police booked four foreigners in a single case, while Women, Margalla and Secretariat police stations booked one foreigner each in 1, 3 and 2 criminal cases, the data shows.

The sources in the police said that Afghans were involved in majority crime. They are involved in dacoity, murder, theft and vehicle lifting, the police said.