Islamabad - The 4th annual ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was organised at Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday, in which Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi, religious scholars, prominent naat khawans, social and public figures, journalists, trade union leaders, and others were present.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera presided over the mehfil, as Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister, Mian RIaz Hussain Pirzada and Religious Minister Pir Hasannat were not able to attend the ceremony due to official engagements, the ceremony started at 10am and concluded at 2pm.

Qari Ubaid Ahmed Satti was the stage secretary, while DDG Facilities Agha Amjedullah was the chairman organising committee, with DDG Muhammad Shahid, DDG Dr Waqar, DDG Syed Habib Shah, Assistant Director Hostels Malik Imtiaz Hussain members of the committee, PSB CBA Secretary Muhamamd AKram Bhatti, President Nadeem and Chairman Ghulam Rasool were also present on the occasion.

Renowned naat khawans including Dr Qari Ikram Ullah Mohsin, Qari Muhammad Shahzad Madni, Ahmed NAwaz Qadri, Nasir Sultani, Farhat Javed, Shaukat Hussain Pardhar and others recited naats and holy Quran.

The hall was packed with participants while naat khawans spell bounded the audience with their attractive recitation of naats and holy Quran.

The ceremony concluded with special prayers offered for the departed souls of PSB employees and others who were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera thanked the ulemas, naat khawans and all the distinguished guests and assured that such ceremonies will be held on annual basis.

“It is a matter of great pleasure for me and my entire team that we are able to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) through recitation of naat and holy Quran, I am thankful to my team, CBA union, who worked day and night to make this event such a huge success.”

While sharing his views, PSB CBA Secretary, Muhammad Akram Bhatti welcomed all the guests, naat khawans and DG PSB for remaining in the event and releasing special funds for arrangements, later food was also distributed among the faithful.