Islamabad - A Punjabi cultural show was arranged at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Thursday aimed at to promote cultural heritage of Punjab and to encourage the young talent of the region. The show was attended by different communities from across the provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and added charm to Punjabi cultural show.

Kalam of Mian Muhammad Baksh, Bulley Shah, Baba Fareed and other Punjab sufi saints were presented besides matrimonial songs. Folk tale of ‘Heer Ranjha’ and other skits based on Punjabi culture were also staged beautifully.

Wearing traditional dresses, the performers presented various aspects of life in Punjab’s rural and urban areas. They also performed on folk songs.

Besides enacting the Punjabi folk tale ‘Heer Ranjha’, students also sang verses of sufi poets. In the end, all performers performed the traditional ‘Luddi’ dance.