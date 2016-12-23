Rawalpindi - Netherlands Business Day was observed at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

Netherland envoy Jeannette Seppen who was the chief guest on the occasion said that her country is dedicated to increase trade relations with Pakistan and could provide assistance in agriculture-based projects, livestock and renewable and alternate energy resources like wind, solar and biomass.

She stressed the traders to take advantage of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) plus scheme granted by the European Union (EU).

She said that purchase of Engro Foods by a Dutch company reflects the trust of Dutch investors. The security situation has been improved tremendously in recent years, she added.

Highlighting Dutch interest in different sectors, she pointed out that there is tremendous potential to enhance trade and investment cooperation in the agriculture, dairy, livestock, horticulture, shipping, ports, maritime infrastructure, water management and the energy sectors.

She appreciated the role of RCCI in boosting trade activities in the region.

Earlier, the ambassador was welcomed by RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal. A brief presentation on RCCI current activities and upcoming events was shown to the Ambassador. Raja Amer Iqbal said that South Asia, China, India, and central Asian countries covered half of the world’s total population.

Keeping in mind, the consumer market, this area offered attractive opportunities for foreign investors. The bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Netherlands is around one billion dollar and this has to be increased, RCCI president urged.

He emphasized on increase in trade delegations, single country exhibitions and transfer of technology to further boost the bilateral trade volume.

The ambassador paid a huge compliment to the RCCI on its efforts and dedication to promote business and commerce through the exchange of visits and expos between the two countries. Senior vice president Rashid Waien, vice president Asim Malik, members of the executive committee, among others, was also present at the occasion.