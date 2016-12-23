Islamabad - Acting Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Yusaf Ali Shahid said the students can play a vital role in raising awareness among people about traffic rules and road safety.

“The college and university students should play their active role in the awareness of road safety issues among the citizens, as it is an important aspect of human life,” he said.

He was addressing a seminar regarding road safety held at Ripah International University (RIU) on Thursday.

RIU Deputy Vice Chancellor Dr Anwar Ul Haq, Director Social Welfare Department Azhar Haleem, Dr Jamal and male and female students also attended the seminar.

CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid said many road users are involved in careless driving on roads; therefore, students could be helpful in highlighting the issues of road safety.

He said the traffic police along with RIU are making efforts to guide motorcyclists about the importance of wearing helmet and the parents about consequences of underage driving on roads.

In this regard, RIU radio has also been broadcasting informative programs. At the end, an awareness walk was also arranged.