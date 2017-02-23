Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the government of Hungary inked an agreement to provide scholarships to Pakistani students under Scientific Exchange Program, an official said the other day. Under the program, 200 students will get opportunity to study in different universities of Hungary.

The ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing of the program was held at HEC where Federal Minister for Education Baligh-ur-Rehman and Ambassador of Hungary Szabo Istvan participated.

MoU was signed between Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and Hungarian ambassador. As per details of scholarship program, 125 scholarships would be awarded in Bachelors and 50 in masters program. 25 scholarships have been allocated for PhD program. Earlier, in 2015 Hungarian government had also announced 240 scholarships.

First batch of 80 students was sent to Hungary under the program while Pakistan had also offered 30 scholarships for the Hungarian students to study in Pakistani universities.

Now, under the newly signed MoU, number of students has been increased from 80 to 200 per year.

Federal Minister Baligh-ur-Rehman termed the increase in scholarships from 80 to 200 an incredible development.

“This measure will help bringing the two nations closer,” he said. The minister also assured on this moment from the behalf of government to extend every possible support to Hungarian students to come and study in Pakistani institutions.

“Government of Pakistan is keen to further improve relations with Hungary,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, the Hungarian ambassador welcoming the increase in number of scholarships said that Hungary government gives great importance to bilateral relations with Pakistan. “Investment in education is indeed investment in future,” he said. The ambassador also stated that two countries have a long history of diplomatic relations spanning over half a century. “Academic linkages will build strong bonds between Pakistan and Hungary,” he said.

A Hungarian student at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Nandor Mullner said on this occasion that he was extremely welcomed in the country and felt it like home. “Hungarian students should come to Pakistan and benefit from the opportunity,” he said. Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed described the background of Higher Education and Scientific Exchange Program between HEC and Hungary. He informed more than 3000 students had earlier applied for the scholarships awarded by Hungary.

“Mobility of students between the two countries will create more opportunities for the two nations to come closer,” he said.

He also informed on this occasion that HEC is planning to expand research collaboration with Hungarian universities.

“Hungarian institutions have offered their support in setting up a sports university in Pakistan,” he said.

Dr Arshad Ali, Executive Director HEC, Waseem S Hashmi Syed, Adviser HRD HEC, Dr Mazhar Saeed, Director General Planning and Development and other representatives of HEC, Embassy of Hungary, and European Union also attended the ceremony.