Islamabad-During the campaign against anti-social elements, the law-enforcing agencies on Wednesday held three suspects in a search operation in the area of Bani Gala police station. The operation was conducted in the area of Dhok Danna, Bhagwal village and surrounding areas in the limits of police station Bani Gala. Rangers, ICT police, representatives of intelligence agencies participated in the operation. The team checked/searched 50 houses and 80 individuals and recovered five 30-bore pistols, two 12-bore guns, two 7-mm guns, one repeater gun and also arrested three suspects. The recovered items and arrested persons have been handed over to Bani Gala police for further legal action.



Earlier, the law-enforcing personnel detained 50 suspects including two females in a search operation in the area of Dora Village in the limits of Tarnol police station the other day.



Police searched 300 houses, 400 individuals and also recovered one 30-bore pistol, one 9-mm pistol, one SMG, cash Rs 509,540 and 1200 grams heroin. The suspects have been handed over to police for further legal action. Furthermore, police detained 39 suspects from the area of F-8 Katchery and surrounding areas and shifted them to Margalla police station.