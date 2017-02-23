Islamabad - Member (Administration) Capital Development Authority CDA), Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has expressed his displeasure over the pending inquiries in the authority.

He has directed Human Resource Development (HRD) Directorate of the authority to put a tail on all inquiries and take the process to a logical disposal. In this regard, the member said that business as usual will no longer be order of the day in the authority. CDA officers and officials need to realise need of the hour and pull their sock for turning things around in the authority, said the officials.

Accordingly HRD Directorate has issued a circular for finalisation of the inquiries. Through the subject circular, it has been conveyed that a large number of fact-finding and formal inquiries are pending with CDA officers since long.

“The pendency without any reason amounts to misconduct on the part of those officers who are conducting these inquiries,” it warned. The circular has been addressed to all chairmen, members and member-cum-secretaries of the inquiry committees.

The circular further conveyed that the competent authority has decided that in all those cases where formal inquiry has been pending for more than six months and a fact-finding inquiry for more than a month, the concerned chairman, member and member-cum-secretary of the inquiry committee shall be held responsible for inefficiency and misconduct in terms of Chapter 08 of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992.