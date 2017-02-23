Islamabad - Bani Gala police have started investigation into the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl in the area of Bani Gala.

According to the police sources, the accused has fled from the scene after committing the crime. Police said that the girl was raped in a jungle when he was coming back from school. The parents of the girl have submitted an application in this regard and further investigation is underway.

The girl has been shifted to the local hospital for medical test. The accused has been identified as Shahid Akhtar and is on the run.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have decided to conduct fresh survey with the purpose to get first-hand information about the tenants or others residing in various areas and also to know about their background. The decision to this effect has been made by SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani in pursuance of National Action Plan and all Zonal SPs have been directed to start this exercise immediately, said the police.

SSP Islamabad has directed all police officials to conduct survey in their respective areas and gather information about all the persons residing in their respective jurisdictions.

He said that complete history of people permanently or temporarily residing there should be maintained.

Following these directions, proforma for collecting first-hand information about tenants in the areas of Secretariat, Bhara Kahu, Aabpara and Kohsar police stations has been finalised. All relevant information about tenants including their name, father’s name, house number, street number, sector, CNIC number, mobile number, members of family, reason to stay in Islamabad, name of landlord and his complete address would be maintained in it.