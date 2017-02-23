Islamabad - The Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday ordered police and administration of twin cities to enhance surveillance and employ scientific methods with improved intelligence coordination for ensuring safety of citizens and their properties.

The interior minister ordered ICT and Rawalpindi administration for ensuring increased surveillance of various bus stands and guest houses and hotels in order to keep a close watch over any suspicious movement of the outsiders coming from various parts of the country.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting to review law and order situation in the wake of recent terrorist incidents in various parts of the country.

The chair ordered FIA and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to keep a close watch on all those elements that were involved into uploading controversial materials on Internet that hurt religious sentiments of certain segments of society.

The meeting was attended among others by Secretary Interior, Sector Commander Punjab Rangers, Chief Commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, IGP Islamabad, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi and senior administration and police officials of the capital city and Rawalpindi.

The meeting decided to establish two separate committees comprising of four-member each in ICT and Rawalpindi. The first committee will hold monitoring and surveillance of multiple police check posts with support also to be extended by special branch.

The second committee would monitor combing operations on daily basis with second tier support to be provided by Punjab Rangers for apprehending terrorists, their facilitators or any anti-state elements within the capital city and its adjoining areas.

Emphasizing upon the need for optimum utilisation of Safe City cameras installed all over the city, the minister directed ICT police to adopt scientific methods in order to reduce inconvenience caused to the public at various check posts and halting points.

Reviewing security of schools, academic institutions and other important building in the twin cities, the chair directed that coordination between police and Rangers should be further improved.

He observed that the security of all academic institutions should be ensured.

The chair ordered ICT administration to chalk out a comprehensive security plan for all the shrines within three days. Taking note of closure of some shrines a few days ago by the ICT administration, the minister observed that the response to any threat is provision of greater security rather than closing of shrines to the public.

The minister also reviewed progress into Traffic Management Plan that has been put in place by the administration of the twin cities in order to ease traffic congestion and to facilitate public.