Islamabad - National Institute of Science and Technical Education has been transferred from the Ministry of Capital Administration & Development Division to federal education ministry, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the notification available with The Nation, NISTE has been transferred to Federal Education & Professional Training with the approval of the Prime Minister.

Notification states, “In terms of rule 3(3) of the rules of business, 1973, the PM has been pleased to approve, with immediate effect, the transfer of National Institute of Science and Technical Education, Islamabad from CADD to Federal Education & Professional Training division.”

Secretary CADD and Federal Education & Professional Training division has been issued the notification in this regard.

According to official, country’s first skill university will be established in NISTE.

The PM last year had directed the minister for federal education to take measures for the feasibility of establishing Skill University in the federal capital.

The measure had been taken to overcome the shortage of skilled human resource in the country.

According to the official, university setup would be extended in future and under the project skill development centres will be opened in all provinces of the country.

The government previous year had also announced to upgrade the NISTE to turn it to a skill university.

In the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2014-15, fund of Rs 100 million were allocated for establishment of Skill University in federal capital.

An official of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) informed The Nation that country’s first skill university will help in enhancing the international standard training and skills of the youth of the country.

According to statistics, out of 80 million youth in the country only 1.4 per cent remains successful in acquiring the job while, ratio of entering of youth in labor market is 3.2 per cent.

According to experts out of allocated budget in education at least more than 30 per cent funds should be sanctioned for technical and vocational training.