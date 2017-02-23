Federal Minister for Railways, Kh Saad Rafiq has declared that Pakistan will move ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif what ever the agenda of the opponents and conspirators.

Talking to media persons outside the supreme court on Thursday, Kh Saad Rafiq said that Pakistani history is replete with conspiracies hatched against popular leaders like ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Similarly, he said conspiracies were hatched against Nawaz Sharif by Ghulam Ishaq Khan, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Pervez Musharraf and now by Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan is on record of trying to get decisions of his liking through pressure and sit ins.

Kh Saad Rafiq said the decision on Panama case is not far away and pointed out that it is basically a political case. He said the PTI was making it a political issue as no top legal brain represented it while the PML-N’s case was pleaded by the top lawyers of the country.

He said he himself (Saad Rafiq) was a political opponent of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif but after witnessing their services and finding nothing against them, he joined them some 35 years back. He questioned services rendered by Imran Khan and his elders for democracy and country.

The Railways Minister said the target of Imran Khan is Mian Nawaz Sharif who is the most experienced leader in the region and has the capacity of facing any pressure and referred to the nuclear tests and issue of sending troops to Yemen. He said Nawaz Sharif had never compromised on national interests.

Addressing Imran khan, Kh Saad Rafiq said problems can be resolved through dialogue and tolerance but the PTI leader does not understand this. He said courts’ decisions had to be accepted though there could be reservations.

He said the politicians future has always been decided in the court of people and PML-N had repeatedly got the mandate because the people have full confidence in the party and its leadership.

He said they are waiting for the verdict of the Apex court and asked the opponents to accept the verdict whatever it will be and let the country move forward.