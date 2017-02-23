Rawalpindi-The district administration has enhanced the security inside and around Adiala Jail in wake of terror threats, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

Intelligence agencies have asked the district administration to beef up security of Adiala jail as the terrorists were planning to attack the jail, they said.

According to sources, the district administration have enhanced security of Adiala Jail by deputing troops of Pakistan Army, Rangers, commandoes of Elite Force, local police and the officials of prison department.

They said more CCTV cameras have also been set up in the jail to monitor the movement of suspects and terrorists, they said. Superintendent of Adiala Jail, Saeed Ullah Gondal, when contacted, confirmed the security of jail has been beefed up. He said troops of Pakistan Army under command of a Captain, Pakistan Rangers, Elite Force, local police and prison department officials would shield the jail in case of any terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, police, following the instructions of City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, carried out search operations in surroundings of Adiala Jail and within limits of police stations Sadiqabad, RA Bazzar and Airport.

The police were also assisted by Rangers and troops of Pakistan Army. During the search operation, police arrested 10 suspects and shifted them to police stations for further investigation.