Islamabad - Islamabad Bhara Kahu police have arrested eight land grabbers and 34 suspects during search operation in various areas of the city, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Bhara Kahu police arrested eight persons of their alleged involvement in land grabbing activities. Police recovered one 12-bore repeater, one pistol and ammunition from them. Likewise, search operation was also conducted in various areas of the city and 34 suspects were held who are being investigated further.

Meanwhile, Khanna police arrested two bike-lifters Asif, Haider and recovered stolen bike from their possession. Ramana police arrested accused Hanif and recovered 510 gram hashish from him.

Nilore police arrested Hamid Ali and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Sihala police arrested Rehman, Adil Rehman and Ali Raza for their alleged involvement in a theft case.

Police also conducted checking throughout the city and impounded 185 bikes and 14 vehicles at various police stations which were being driven without authentic documents, a police spokesman said.