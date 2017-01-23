Islamabad - National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) Division is all set to hold three-day `National Calligraphy Exhibition’ from January 24 at National Arts Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) with an objective to revive the diminishing art of calligraphy.

The calligraphy exhibition would be arranged by NHLH Division with the support of its attached department National Book Foundation (NBF).

Around 100 calligraphic art pieces by 50 new talented as well as professional Calligraphers from across the country will be displayed in the exhibition. The arrangements for the exhibition have been finalized and the framing process of calligraphic art pieces has been completed.

Ustad Shafeeq uz Zaman, Ellahi Baksh Mati, Muhammad Ali Zahid, Abubakar Sadeeque and Khalid Javeed Yousafi are among the professional Calligraphers whose work will be showcased in the exhibition while the young calligraphers include Mukhtar Ali, Kashif Khan, Ashraf Heera, Wasil Shahid etc. Renowned Calligrapher, Rasheed Butt who is participating in the exhibition said calligraphy is an ancient form of art and has its roots in Sub-continent’s Islamic traditions.

This exhibition would prove as a great effort to reinvigorate this unique form of art and motivate the young calligrapher to achieve excellence in their work. Talking to APP, he said art of calligraphy can be learned with utmost passion and sufficient time and it is good that young generation has not forgotten this art during the era of information technology.

Young emerging calligrapher, Wasil Shahid said this exhibition will prove as catalyst to educate the younger generation about the legacy of our forefathers, introduce the prominent calligraphic works of the artists and encouraging young calligraphers to keep alive this unique and ancient visual form of art.

He said this event would provide a platform to the calligraphers from across the country to share their valuable experience and promote innovative ideas to bring this genre of art to new heights.

Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui was of the view that arrangement of such conference at government level would be a source of encouragement for the calligraphy artists and a milestone toward promotion of this genre of art. He said this Division would also arrange an International Exhibition of Calligraphy soon.