Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have issued 628,836 tickets to traffic law violators and fined Rs 202.37 million under relevant laws during last calendar year (Jan 1 to Dec 20, 2016).

According to official sources at Interior and Narcotics Control Division on Sunday, the ITP has introduced e-challan system through android phone or hand held devises to facilitate public in getting back their documents, avoiding long queue at banks as in this system online payment can be made through telecom operators under umbrella of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). The ITP, striving to facilitate road users through traffic education, have adopted measures to systematize traffic flow in the federal capital as per international standard and established an Education Wing.

The wing arranges seminars, lectures in educational, government and non-government organizations to acquaint public with traffic laws and regulation. Education Wing is also educating public about safe driving as per international standards. This wing also distributes pamphlets among road users and provides information about traffic laws.

Regarding licensing, the ITP has established One Window Hall for issuance/renewal of driving licenses provided single counter for all procedures without consumption of time of applicants.

The precious time of applicants was wasted and they had to spend about 4/5 hours for completing the procedure but after establishment of

One Window Hall, the time of applicants at counter has been saved and each counter completes the process within minutes.

The driving test is being arranged digitally through touch screens. Paperless atmosphere in driving licensing with proper database has been established while classes for applicants of Learner permit have also been arranged within vicinity of the ITP headquarters.

Help units have been introduced to guide road users in distress. There exist four help units working round the clock (24/7) as these units approach road users after calling at 1915 traffic helpline as well as Safe City (Control and Command Centre). Other major initiative is Safe City Project which covers almost all roads through IP Cameras and ITP is also integrated with this project.

Different mode of policing is integrated with this project e.g. speed checking, face recognition, hit and run can trace through this project in collaboration with other departments. Similarly, to facilitate road users and create traffic awareness among them, the ITP established a non-commercial radio channel ITP FM 92.4 through which announcements are being aired with suitable interval regarding road situation, rush hours, blockades, especially during sermons, gathering, processions and agitation etc. Islamabad Traffic Police also conducted a road audit to make road infrastructure according to international standard and sent to Capital Development Authority.

The salient feature of Road Audit includes: ITP pinpointed all locations on main as well as service roads for installation of traffic sing boards of various categories.

The other feature was repair and maintenance of traffic signals as well as proposal to synchronise existing signals with flow of traffic through Safe City Project. The ITP proposed various U-turn to be made according to international standard after converting into fish belly U-turns. ITP also recommended to CDA to block U-turn which did not meet international standards. ITP also proposed and pointed out all intersections/crossings for lane marking of Zebra crossing for pedestrians as well as all road furnishing of lane marking as per traffic rules and regulation to meet international standards.

To control speed limit and reduce ratio of accident/road incidents, the ITP recommended to CDA to install cat eyes with thrashers on main and service roads of Capital while the ITP proposed to CDA for establishment of more than 30 Bus Bays at some of the busiest bus stops to facilitate road users. The sources said there are main issues of parking problems in the federal capital and the ITP proposed to the CDA for arrangement/establishment of suitable/enough parking places around main buildings, government installations, shopping centers, schools, colleges & universities as well as picnic points as per international standards. The ITP also suggested to the CDA for constructions of

Overhead bridges/fly over to make smooth flow of traffic and control/overcome traffic on main highways/roads.

Some of infrastructure of roads in the federal capital are in pathetic conditions and need proper repair/maintenance; therefore, the ITP pointed out the said roads/chowks in road audit report to convert them into long round about. The ITP suggested the CDA to overcome traffic load on signal, convert them into elongated roundabout to provide signal tree road to public while it was also suggested to make lanes on main roads for over taking as defined internationally.

The ITP further suggested the CDA to introduce RF ID Lanes for the vehicles those drivers have RI ID should not stop at Nakas and toll plazas with automatic barriers while the ITP suggested to make separate lanes on main roads for bikers and they should not come on main roads disturbing the other traffic.