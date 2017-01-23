Islamabad-Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Secretary General of Islahee Jamaat and Aalmi Tanzeem ul Arifeen of shrine Hazrat Sultan Bahoo (RA) has said that love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) demands self-accountability.

He was addressing the annual Melaad-e-Mustafa and Haq Bahoo conference at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad. Patron-in-chief, Hazrat Sultan Muhammad Ali presided over the conference. The secretary General said that self-accountability and purification of inner self is of pivotal importance. “Only the claim of love with Prophet (PBHU) will be of no use. When a heart affiliates itself with Prophet (PBUH), it finds the peace of both worlds”, he said.

He was of the view that Muslims could attain the same heights as that of Muslims of golden time if they wholeheartedly adopt Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings and infuse their heart with his love. “There is utmost need to embrace our lives with Islamic values,” he suggested. Hundreds of people from various walks of life including politicians, journalists, university students and professors participated in the event.