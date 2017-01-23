Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has decided to construct state of the art cinema in the Cantonment area in place of old Odeon Cinema. According to sources, three firms have sent expression of interest to RCB for design and feasibility report of the project. Earlier, RCB had decided to construct a shopping mall, however this decision has been postponed. Now the RCB has changed the decision in order to provide good and quality entertainment facility to residents living in Rawalpindi by constructing a state of the art cinema. Another reason behind the project is to generate revenue. All the arrangements have also been completed to give a detail briefing to the current high authorities