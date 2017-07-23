Islamabad - Fifteen women journalists representing various mainstream media organisations have been honoured with special awards in recognition of their work and struggle for women empowerment.

Awards were distributed among the women journalist in a consultative meeting on `enhancing women’s leadership role in the society’ held by Peace and Development Foundation (PDF) here at National Press Club.

During the meeting Romana Bashir, Executive Director of Peace and Development Foundation (PDF) said that role of women as leaders should be enhanced in the different walks of life so we could get benefits from the potential of women in our national development.

She said that media was also part of civil society and hence, has an important role to raise awareness on the need of women in leaders.

The speakers during the consultative meeting highlighted various aspects of the gender mainstreaming and empowerment and said that the particular mindsets regarding the role of women needed to be changed.

Senior Journalists including Afzal Butt, President PFUJ, Shakil Anjam,

President NPC, Imran Yahqoob, Ali Raza Alvi, Shafqat Aziz and others senior journalists on the occasion said that it was good to observe that women were being encouraged to play their vibrant role in media.

However, they said, for a sustained impact, the effort on enhancing women empowerment should be aligned with social and cultural norms of the society.

The speakers said that there was no denying of the fact that women in leadership role were imperative for the development society. However, things in this regard were being moved forward and several positive measures could be observed that were aimed to enhance the role of women in social, political and economic.