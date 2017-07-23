Rawalpindi - A total 26 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours; in which 20 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of Rawalpindi.

However, 09 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were provided first aid on spot by Emergency Medical Teams.

A total 29 victims were affected by road traffic crashes included 17 males and 12 females, According to data Rescue 1122.