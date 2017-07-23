Rawalpindi - A total 26 road traffic crashes were reported in District Command and Control Room, Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours; in which 20 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of Rawalpindi.
However, 09 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were provided first aid on spot by Emergency Medical Teams.
A total 29 victims were affected by road traffic crashes included 17 males and 12 females, According to data Rescue 1122.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Jul-2017 here.