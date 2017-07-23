Rawalpindi - Art and Craft Village would be revamped and made fully operational to provide recreational facilities for the residents of the federal capital, city mayor said. Art and Craft Village, which is unique due to its natural environment and locality, would be made hub of cultural, regional, traditional, recreational and entertainment activities.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views on the eve of inaugural ceremony of a weekly Craft Bazaar organized by the Sports and Culture Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) here at Art and Craft Village on Saturday.

On the occasion, Executive Director Sports and Culture, Sanaullah Aman and other senior officers were also present. The mayor said that MCI will make the Art and Craft Village fully functional and will arrange different colourful cultural events for public throughout the year. He further said that besides upcoming 14 August celebrations, special events would be organised on the occasion of national days and different festivals every year for the entertainment of the residents of twin cities.

He also said, “A large number of diplomats are residing in Islamabad, adding that all possible measures would be taken to introduce our rich traditional heritage to them for promotion of our soft image in the world.” After the inaugural ceremony, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz visited different stalls and pavilions established at Art Bazaar and witnessed the artists at their handicraft work. He expressed his keen interest and asked the artists different questions about their art work.

Executive Director Sports and Culture, Sanaullah Aman apprised Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz that in line with directions, weekly Art Bazaar has been organised at the end of every week from Friday evening to Sunday evening for provision of recreational and entertainment opportunities to the public, especially the children. He also informed the Mayor of Islamabad that artists from all parts of the country including Gilgit-Baltistan are participating in the event to display their rich cultural heritage before the visitors. He said that tourist train service for the children has also been arranged, while different bands will demonstrate their music compositions on national songs and other melodies for the amusement of the public.

On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that such recreational and entertainment activities should continue with consistency for the visitors in the events.