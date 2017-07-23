Islamabad - When you undergo anxiety your body experience a huge change. One way to mitigate anxiety is to do breathing exercises which helps calm you down.

However, it is also important to know the correct techniques when it comes to breathing exercises. Breathing just through your chest won’t do you any favors, this sort of shallow breathing simply disturbs the stability of carbon dioxide and oxygen, which is required to be in a relaxed state. Here are three simple breathing exercises to calm anxiety.

For this technique, one can sit or stand, whatever is more comfortable. Ensure that your body isn’t rigid. Relax your hands, shoulders and face. Begin by breathing in slowly through the nose and count till five.

Your tummy needs to expand when you breathe in. Hold for two seconds and breathe out slowly as you count till five. Repeat this for about 15 to 20 minutes and see how you calm down.

Aimed at lowering anxiety and stress levels, this technique is another quick way to calm yourself. Begin by relaxing your shoulders. Constrict your throat slightly so you can hear your breathing. Use your fingers to cover your eyes and ears. Keep your lips and teeth slightly open and when you exhale, make a slight sound. Repeat this exercise 10 to 12 times.

Find yourself constantly getting anxiety attacks? This breathing technique helps your mind and body get back into a state of equilibrium. Start by slowly breathing through your nose. Your body has to be loose and relaxed.

Place one hand on your stomach and one on your chest. Make sure your stomach expands more than your chest. Slowly exhale through your mouth, but keep your lips shut slightly. A sound may emerge from your mouth when you exhale.

Pay attention to every breath and blank out your surroundings. Keep doing this exercise for about 15 minutes.

6m people die each year from

strokes: experts

Health experts on Saturday said that around 17 million people worldwide suffer from strokes each year, six million of whom do not survive.

Addressing an awareness seminar to mark World Brain Day, organized by Pakistan Society of Neurology (PSN) with the support of Pakistan Stroke Society here, they said that one in six people in the world suffers a stroke once in their lifetime.

Head of Department of Neurology Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and President Pakistan Stroke Society Prof Mazhar Badshah said that a large proportion of all strokes are avoidable.

He said that 10 influenceable risk factors are responsible for 91 percent of all strokes worldwide included high blood pressure, physical inactivity, an unfavourable situation of blood lipids, poor diet, a high waist-to-hip ratio, psychosocial factors, and smoking, a high alcohol intake, cardiac disease and diabetes.

He said that high blood pressure is the single largest risk factor for stroke and hypertension is behind almost 50 percent of all strokes and also increases the risk of intracerebral haemorrhage, which often leads to particularly severe disabilities.

He said that in addition to focusing on the effective treatment of diabetes, increased blood lipids and atrial fibrillation, there is a need to prevent obesity and promoting physical activity.

Consultant Neurologist Shifa International Hospital and President of Pakistan Society of Neurology Prof Dr Arsalan Ahmad said that stroke is one of the most important non-communicable disease, which is preventable and treatable. He said that this year’s theme for World brain day is “Stroke is a Brain Attack - Prevent it - Treat it”.

Consultant Stroke Neurologist Dr Sahrish Aieshah said that stroke, its treatment and prevention must be given the highest priority in healthcare policy in every country.

She said that Current Hyperacute Stroke care management module reflects the growing and changing body of research evidence available to guide assessment, diagnosis and management in first few hours after stroke.

The program was attended by neurologists, medical specialists and medical students of the twin cities.