Rawalpindi - The police have caught red hand a dispenser of the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) along with six other employees selling medicines to medical stores, which had been allegedly stolen from the hospital, sources informed on Saturday.

The accused held by the New Town Police during a raid at Dhoke Chaudhrian were identified as Supervisor HFH Farooq, Shift In-charge Pharmacy Zahid Baloch, Sheikh Afasr and Qurban. Names of three other accused could not be released by police.

According to sources, the police following the information by Special Branch that a gang was involved in selling medicines after stealing from the HFH, raided a house in Dhoke Chaudrian and arrested the hospital dispenser besides recovering huge quantity of medicines.

They said police shifted him to police station for further investigation. The accused revealed identifications of his six other accomplices who were also arrested by police. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway. MS HFH was not available for his comments on the issue.