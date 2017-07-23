Workshop on Public Private Partnership Regime concludes

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) has concluded two-day workshop on ‘Knowledge Base & New Trends in Public Private Partnership (PPP) Regime’ here on Saturday.

The workshop was magnanimously attended by professionals/registered engineers/management staff. The objectives of the workshop were to equip professionals with the substantial knowledge of PPP regime and enabling them to head start such projects in professional pursuits.

Director General (DG) FWO Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, while addressing the participants, said that FWO has recently been registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) as Professional Engineering Body (PEB).

He categorically said, “Today I stand here to proudly represent, without doubt, the best outfit of Pakistan’s construction industry.” While emphasizing the role of PPP, he said that FWO pioneered the PPP regime in Pakistan with the construction of Lahore Sheikhupura-Faisalabad Expressway. Lak-Pass Tunnel in Balochistan that was completed soon after, strengthened the PPP regime and became a role model for initiating ‘Built, Operate, Transfer (BOT)” projects all over the country’.

He said that under BOT regime, FWO has so far completed rehabilitation of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway and Habibabad Flyover while Karachi Hyderabad Motorway is about to be completed during this year. Work on Lahore Ring Road, Swat Expressway and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Projects is under progress. Additionally FWO is also venturing into Oil, Dams, Cement and Steel industry on the PPP model.

DG FWO further said that PPP is one of the most effective vehicles to enhance private sector participation in public service delivery, increase growth and creating jobs leading to reduction of poverty. PPP allows each partner to concentrate on activities that best suit their skills. The other speakers of the workshop were Salman Qaisrani, Senior Director BOT, Muhammad Amir Khan, Director Finance FWO, Colonel Doctor Sarfraz Ahmed, Deputy Director BOT, Major Abdul Majid, GSO-II BOT, Major Doctor Nadeem Anwer, Deputy General Manager Technical, Muhammad Daud Salam, Deputy General Manager BOT and Asadullah Khalid, Manager Finance BOT.–Staff Reporter

PNCA to organise photo exhibition

ISLAMABAD: A photo exhibition would be held at National Art Gallery, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to coincide the Independence Day celebrations in first week of August.

The theme chosen is “Land, Life and People of Pakistan”. The objective is to showcase the photo images of our most celebrated photographers on this prestigious occasion and to invite the audience, expose and share the cultural consciousness of our beloved country. An official of PNCA said that “We are expecting five most recent images, complementing the above theme in 16”x24” size by every participant who is likely to enter the exhibition.

He said that to maintain the quality of the exhibition a panel of technical experts is constituted to select the exhibits from the entries received.–APP

Youth killed in

road accident

Islamabad: A youngster has been killed in a traffic accident within the Shahzad Town Police jurisdiction on Saturday.

Mohammad Farooq, a resident of Shahzad Town, lodged a complaint with the local police that his cousin Maqsood Ahmed was crossing the road when a speeding truck (TQ-607) hit him, which left him dead on the spot.–Online

The body was rushed to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation. The police have arrested the driver and started investigation.

ISLAMABAD: The sale of sub-standard street food items prepared in unhygienic conditions is among the major causes of diseases in Islamabad in summer.

Many of the vendors in Capital practiced poor hygiene standards when handling the utensils used to serve edibles to customers.

A large number of stalls and carts carrying Items such as cold drinks, ice creams, fruit juices and snacks spring up in the city during the season. These are often situated at bus stops, on roadsides and outside schools and hospitals.

Dr Arif Majeed said the number of infectious diseases in the city increases by around 50 per cent in summer due to the sale of unhygienic food and drinks.

And he says there should be an immediate ban on the sale of unhygienic foodstuffs, especially in markets and in shopping centres.

He said that vendors’ utensils and bottles can caused a range of bacteria and viruses including typhoid, diarrhoea, throat infections and abdominal diseases plus more serious conditions such as hepatitis.–APP