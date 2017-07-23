Rawalpindi - A special online system has been installed in Adiala Jail for provision of online medical treatment to prisoners of Adiala Jail. According to media reports, under the directives of District and Session Judge Suhail Nasir, all senior doctors of three major hospitals of Rawalpindi will check and diagnose the disease of prisoners of Adiala jail while sitting in their respective hospitals.

A special online system has been installed in jail in this regard under which prisoner patients will be able to get medical treatment through a video link while senior doctors would go in jail in special case. Under this programme, precious time of senior doctors will be saved besides prisoner patients would also avail the opportunity of online treatment.