Rawalpindi - A special online system has been installed in Adiala Jail for provision of online medical treatment to prisoners of Adiala Jail. According to media reports, under the  directives of District and Session Judge Suhail Nasir, all senior  doctors of three major  hospitals of Rawalpindi will  check and diagnose the disease of  prisoners of Adiala jail while sitting in their respective  hospitals.

A special online system has been installed in jail in this regard under which  prisoner patients will be able to get   medical treatment through  a video link while senior doctors would go in jail in  special case. Under this programme, precious time of senior doctors will be saved besides prisoner patients would also avail the opportunity of online treatment.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Jul-2017 here.