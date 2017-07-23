Rawalplindi - The Excise, Taxation and Narcotic Control Rawalpindi Division has collected over Rs70 million revenue in respect to professional tax during the fiscal year 2016-17.

The Excise, Taxation and Narcotic Control Rawalpindi Division had set a target of collecting around Rs76.5 million professional tax while they generated around Rs72.1 million revenue in term professional tax.

Over 0.1 million private companies, commercial institutions, doctors business and dealers of cars are registered with the Excise, Taxation and Narcotic Control Rawalpindi Division. The tax controlling department had collected around Rs50.50 million revenue in terms of professional tax from companies. Moreover, the tax department has failed to collect professional tax from the lawyers community. An official associated with Excise, Taxation and Narcotic Control Rawalpindi Division on condition of anonymity said that the department faced severe problems in collecting professional tax from lawyers.