Islamabad - Fruit, Vegetable, milk, bread and other bakery items prices have been noticed escalating over the first month of the new fiscal year.

Almost 10 percent increase has been observed in the prices of dairy, baby milk powder, bread and other bakery products.

Multi-National Companies have increased the price of one litter milk pack up to Rs 15, bakery products up to Rs 10 to 30, baby milk powder Rs 10 to 30, juice and butter Rs 10 to 15, biscuit 10 to 17 and bread 60 to 80.

Similarly fruit and vegetable prices have also been found mounting.

After fresh rise in the mango, apricot, peach, banana prices, mango is at Rs 150/Kg, apricot is at Rs 140, banana at 120 and peach at 160.