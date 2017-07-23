Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Saturday declared Moti Cinema and Moti Commercial Plaza as dangerous buildings, asking the 400 shopkeepers and offices to vacate the building aimed at avoiding any untoward situation in the monsoon season.

According to details, RMC Building Inspector Azhar Nazeer visited the site and issued notices to the tenants and owners of the buildings adjacent to Leh Nullah. The civic body stopped the stage dramas in the Moti Mehal Cinema immediately, asking the administration not to stage any drama till repair of the building.

The RMC took notice soon after land sliding destroyed the road linking Rialto Cinema with Murree Road adjacent to Moti Mehal Cinema and Moti Commercial Plaza.

He said he served the notices as the administration of the building removed earth from the bank of the Leh Nullah to repair its sewerage lines but it caused land sliding and the road caved in.

He said that the cracks appeared in the building and the water entered in its walls which was dangerous and could create any serious issue in the coming days. He said that the RMC had no option but to ask the tenants to vacate the building for their safety.

He said that the owner of the buildings had to repair the building within 15 days of the notice, otherwise, a case would be registered in the relevant police station. He said that the owner had also been warned to repair the building but he failed to do so.

On the other hand, the tenants of Moti Plaza expressed their deep concerns over the situation and demanded the government not to force them to evacuate the building as they can’t set up businesses at alternatives places.