Islamabad - United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will hold mango gala on Monday in which US officials and farmers will brief about the development in the agriculture sector especially in exports of mangoes.

The USAID Mission Director, representatives of the Agricultural Market Development (AMD) project and farmers who are exporting mangoes to international markets will brief about the development in the agriculture sector, says a press release.

The US Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development (AMD) activity in Pakistan is a USAID-funded programme started in February,

2015. The project aims to support the development of Pakistan’s commercial agriculture.

In particular, USAID accomplished this project through improving the ability of Pakistan’s agriculture and livestock sectors to meet both international and domestic demand and requirements in targeted product lines in citrus, mango, high value and off season vegetables and livestock.

USAID through its Agricultural Market Development (AMD) project is increasing access to new markets for Pakistani mango farmers, while ensuring better prices through improving compliance with international grading standards and export protocols.

Pakistan is the fifth largest mango producing country in the world but exports less than 8 per cent of its production.

Last year, Pakistan mango exports to the United States doubled setting a record at 184 metric tons. This sector has even more potential and the USAID Mango Gala will reveal statistics of this year along with development in the sector.