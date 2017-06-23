Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to abrogate services of counsels causing a delay in finalisation of the cases.

A warning in this regard has been issued to CDA counsels through a circular whereby it has been conveyed that if a delay is caused by concerned counsel in filing the comments/replies despite receipt of the same from the concerned directorate, the services of such counsel will be abolished. The circular has been issued by Director General (Administration). According to the CDA officials, the Law Directorate is being reformed to increase its utility for the authority.

The civic agency has observed with concern that in various cases pending before the honourable courts, tribunals, judicial and quasi-judicial forums requisite reports, replies and para-wise comments were not filed within the stipulated time. The delay in filing of replies or comments had led to the issuance of restraining orders and as such the interests of the authority were greatly compromised due to inefficiency or in some cases collision of the officials with the litigant party.

This did not only lead to huge financial loss to the authority but also caused serious embarrassment to the management and officials who were consequently directed by the courts to appear in courts or appear in person to justify the delay.

The competent authority had taken a serious notice of the situation and directed initiation of strict disciplinary proceedings against official found responsible for causing such unjustified delay.

Meanwhile, Online Tax and Bill Payment System of CDA has become operational. Online bill and tax payment service to consumers having accounts in other banks will also be available soon. This facility will provide an option to citizens of Islamabad to pay their CDA bills and taxes online.