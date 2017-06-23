Islamabad - The Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) matriculation result with the overall percentage of 83.36.

In the SSC-II 2017 announced results, girls dominated the overall exam with the passing percentage and secured maximum positions.

In the category of regular students, 68,830 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 63,199 were declared passed with the percentage of 91.82.

In the private and ex-students category, 16,310 candidates appeared and 7,770 with the overall percentage of 47.64 remained successful. The passing percentage of female candidates was 88.67 and 78.95 percent for male students. Twenty five percent students secured A1 grade and 16 percent grade A.

The passing ratio in science group remained 92.52 percent and 91.82 percent in humanities group.

Girls also dominated the science group by securing all top positions. Qandeel Khursheed from Islamabad Model College for Girls I-10/4 secured 1st position in the group with 1,034 marks out of 1050.

The position was shared with Sheheen Tariq from Connoisseur Grammar School System Sargodha Cantt with the same marks.

There was also a tie for second position where Momina Bashir from Army Public School for Girls, 52 Tufail Road Lahore Cantt and Wajeeha Irfan from Army Public School and College, 208 Hamayun Road Rawalpindi Cantt stood second with 1,032 marks.

The third position in science group was shared amongst three candidates including a male student Mohammad Maher Mubashir from Iqra Grammar School, Farooq Colony, Sargodha with 1,031 marks.

Zahra Nawaz from The Educators High School Peshawar Road Rawalpindi and Isbah Iftikhar from Hamza Army Public School, Rawalpindi also secured 1,031 marks and third position in science group.

In humanities group, Muhammad Awais Afzal from Askaria College, Rawalpindi Cantt stood 1st with 980 marks. He was followed by Muhammad Sudais of Institute of Islamic Sciences, Satra Meel with 958 marks and secured second position.

Zahra Jabeen from Pakistan International School, Tal Al-Deen Al-Makki Azizyah, Jeddah 21462 (Saudi Arabia) secured third position in exam.

During the exams this year, 55 unfair means cases were reported and as per FBISE statement a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and every effort was made to ensure that personal hearing was allowed to all concerned.

Fifty five cases have been decided and the notification on the decisions taken in the cases is placed at the end of the gazette.

Talking to The Nation, first position holder Shehzeen Tariq said that she is extremely excited on securing the position as she was not expecting it.

“I want to become a doctor in future and serve my country,” she said. She also added that the credit goes to her parents who tirelessly helped her in exam preparations. Another position holder Isbah Iftikhar while talking to The Nation said that it is the best moment of her life as she has made her parents proud.

“I want to join international banking in future for my career,” she said.

Muhammad Awais Afzal who grabbed top position in humanities group, while talking to The Nation, said that it is the best Eid gift for his parents.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Balighur Rehman congratulated the students, parents and teachers for their hard work.

“The ministry will invite all position holders to Prime Minister House to award their result cards,” he said. The minister also said that the government will also facilitate students having financial compulsions to continue their education.

He said along with successful stories the education system is facing some challenges as still a large number of students are out-of-school. He said FBISE has brought impressive changes by introducing new technologies in the system. Rehman also supported the students who did not pass the exam in first attempt and directed them to work hard.

rahul basharat