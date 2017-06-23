Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will initiate projects for PhD scholars under Technology Development Fund (TDF), an official said on Wednesday.

The commission will soon award projects approved for funding under the TDF to PhD scholars returning from abroad after completion of their doctoral studies in order to develop new technologies.

A number of project proposals were submitted by PhD scholars under the programme titled “Establishment of Technology Development Fund for Scholars Returning from Abroad after Completing PhD to Introduce New Technologies in Pakistan.”

Each proposal was scrutinised and evaluated by an expert panel on the basis of the guidelines outlined by HEC before final approval. Each approved project will receive a grant worth Rs14 million.

The projects approved in specified areas are expected to develop products or services which would positively impact the economy, resolve a current problem, meet a market need, utilise local raw material, and create large-scale employment.

TDF has been established by HEC to support researchers to materialise their ideas and research into products and services to help realise country’s dream of becoming a knowledge economy.

It aims to support innovative ideas of researchers for prototype development, initial product development, patent filing, and marketing and licensing of new products so as to impact the country’s economy through new and emerging technologies.