Islamabad - Faithful will observe Juma-tul-Wida, last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, and Youm-al-Quds with religious zeal and fervour across the country on Friday.

They will offer special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country besides liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation.

Ulema and Mashaikh in their special sermons will highlight importance of the holy month, fasting, `Aitekaf’ and Juma-tul-Wida, urging faithful to get maximum benefit of them and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty for the sins committed intentionally or unintentionally.

They will advise the faithful to follow Islamic teachings in letter and spirit, calling upon the Ummah to exhibit unity for helping the suppressed Muslims especially in Palestine and Kashmir. Protest rallies will be taken out in different parts of the country, in connection with the Al-Quds day, to condemn Israeli attacks on unarmed innocent people in Palestine and for early liberation of Palestinians from Israeli yoke continuing for the last 52 years.

Muslims observe the day on Juma-tul-Wida every year to express solidarity with Palestinian people in their struggle against Israeli subjugation.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for security of Masajid and Imambargahs to avoid any untoward incident.