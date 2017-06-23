Rawalpindi - A warm and rosy welcome was accorded to Pakistani pacer Junaid Khan by a large number of cricket lovers and relatives upon his arrival at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) on Wednesday morning after winning ICC Champions Trophy by beating India in the final match played at the Oval, London.

The cricket fans presented him bouquets and took selfies with him as he came out of the Rawal Lounge. The jubilant cricket lovers chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistani cricket team and Khan.

The high-ups of the city district government including deputy commissioner, political personalities and police department received the Pakistani pacer upon his arrival at the airport. Tight security arrangements were made inside and outside the airport on instructions of the Chief Security Officer of Airports Security Force and City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi. When the player came out of the airport through Rawal Lounge, people gathered and showered rose petals on him and again raised slogans.

Talking to journalists, Khan said they thrashed India in a crucial final match with the help of Allah Almighty and prayers of the Pakistani nation. He said everybody wanted us to win this match with a big margin. “Thousands of hands were up for prayers for us when we were playing the final match with India in Oval,” he said.

He said holding PSL by cricket board was a good decision as new talent surfaces after these matches. He urged the cricket board to hold such tournaments in future for talent hunt.

Khan proceeded to Swabi, his native town, amid tight security. Earlier, two other Pakistani players Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan had landed at the airport and were warmly welcomed by cricket lovers of the twin cities.