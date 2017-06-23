Islamabad - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) on Thursday, taking notice on death of sanitary worker, constituted an inquiry committee against negligent doctors, an official said.

The sanitary worker in Civil Hospital Umerkot was denied treatment by the doctors because of his unclean appearance. The issue had caused a serious debate in circles regarding negligence of the doctors.

President PMDC Prof Dr Shabir Lehri took notice of the incident and formulated an inquiry committee to look into the cause of death.

The statement issued by PMDC stated that President PMDC after receiving a complaint immediately constituted an Inquiry committee to investigate the case. He told the media that this type of discrimination and disgraceful behaviour is unacceptable.

He added it is indeed a very unfortunate behaviour, as being a medical practitioner one should be dedicated to provide competent medical services with full technical and moral independence with compassion and respect for human dignity. Doctors should always strictly ensure emergency care as a humanitarian duty.

He also emphasized that all the medical and dental practitioners should bear in mind the obligations of preserving life and shall not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, class, race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability, health conditions, marital discord, domestic or parental status, criminal record or any other applicable bias as prescribed by law.

He said, “We will thoroughly investigate the case and if any doctor in this case or any other negligence case is found to be involved PMDC will take strict action against him/her.”

The above mentioned sanitary worker got suffocated to death in Umerkot.

The deceased, 30-year-old Irfan Masih, fell unconscious along with three other sanitary staff while cleaning a manhole in Umerkot.

He died hours later in the government hospital in front of doctors who were allegedly reluctant to treat him because Irfan was drenched in sewage sludge.

The mother of the deceased had claimed that the doctors refused to treat him because they were fasting and said his son was unclean.