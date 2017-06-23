Islamabad - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has deputed special police teams at various bus stands of the city to check overcharging of fares as well as overloading by transporters.

SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob has said that ITP has taken this step to facilitate people leaving for native villages to celebrate Eid with their near and dear ones. He said that strict action would be taken against those involved in such practices as special squads have been deputed at bus and wagon stands of the city.

The SSP said that special pickets would be erected at various points which will inquire from the passengers about the paid fare and the entire crew will face strict action in case of overcharging and overloading besides returning the overcharged amount to the commuters, said a press release.

The ITP has also set up a special cell to lodge complaints about overcharging while banners having the contact number of traffic police have also been displayed at bus and wagon stands to inform the general public about overcharging issues. ITP can be contacted at 051-9230773, 051-9263183 or 1915 to register any complaint about overcharging, misbehave with passengers, overloading or smoking within the vehicle, the ITP said.

The areas of Faizabad, Mandi Mor and Karachi Company are the hub of transport stands where the police are keeping an eye to check the indecent practice.

Meanwhile, the Motorway Police has also launched a campaign against overloading and overcharging by transporters, which is a common practice on Eids. Warning banners and streamers with messages against overcharging and overloading have been displayed at important points of the city. In the second phase, checking of vehicles on toll plazas and at random points on the roads would be started.

The Motorway Police officials have said that strict action would be taken against those found to be overcharging and overloading including returning the overcharged fare.

They have asked the passengers to cooperate with the Motorway Police and that if they are charged an increased fare they should inform the police by calling on the Helpline 130.

The Motorway Police have warned the transporters that heavy fines would be imposed on them in case of overloading and overcharging the passengers. The teams would be deployed at various points to keep a check on the situation during Eid days.