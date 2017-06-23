Islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have finalised a comprehensive security and patrolling plan on the eve of Yumul Quds, Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr besides augmenting the security at public places, worship places and other important buildings to thwart any untoward incident.

The security plan was finalised on Wednesday in a meeting presided by SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani which was attended among others by all SPs, DSPs, SHOs and other senior police officials.

In connection with Yumul Quds, elaborate security measures have been taken and SSP Islamabad has directed to ensure strict security measures outside all mosques, imambargahs, and exit and entry points of the city. Islamabad police along with contingents of Rangers will ensure foolproof security arrangements on this occasion and police commandos will be deployed along with the procession for the safety of the people.

All police officials have been directed to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days. According to the security plan, more than 2,500 policemen would perform security duties on Eid and would guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques and imambargahs.

SSP Islamabad has also directed to cancel the holidays of cops of Islamabad Police. During the ongoing week, Eid shopping will be at peak in capital following which SSP has directed to beef up security arrangements and ensure effective patrolling as well as vigilance in the city.

Police officials have also been assigned security duties in this connection at mosques and imambargahs. The Bomb Disposal Squad would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregation.

As per plan, beat systems have been introduced for security at main shopping centres, markets and additional deployment of policemen has been ensured there at Chand Raat. The contingents of mobile reserve police and prisoner van movement would be part of security measures at important shopping centres including Jinnah Super, Super Market, F-10 and Aabpra market.

Policemen have been assigned duties at bus stands, graveyards and railway stations while special deployment will also be made at Faisal Mosque on Eid day.

Special police pickets have been erected in the vicinity of bus stands and police with the help of volunteers would check the passengers and other suspects there.

As per security duties on Eid, the policemen would patrol in the various sectors and contingents of Pakistan Rangers and police commandos will assist police in these security duties. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has issued special directions to Islamabad police to remain on high alert, fully prepared and vigilant to avert any untoward situation in the capital during Eid days.

Special patrolling plan has also been chalked out following which vehicles of police stations, Falcon and Bravo vehicles would patrol in their respective areas while additional vehicles have also been provided to each police station for success of the patrolling plan.

Police teams have been constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas. Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, security measures have also been taken at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Yasmin Garden, Monal, Lake View Park and Chattar Park.