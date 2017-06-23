Rawalpindi - Two women were injured on Thursday in separate incidents in different localities of the city, informed sources.

According to sources, in the first incident, Maria, 22, was tortured mercilessly by her in-laws over a domestic issue at Dhoke Juma on Adiala Road.

Sources said Maria had left her husband’s house after a quarrel and had started living with her parents.

However, some notables of the area and relatives visited her father’s house and convinced her to return to her husband’s house. Sources said that on the day of incident, her husband beat Maria while her mother-in-law injured her with a razor blade. They said the victim’s family did not approach police because of the fear of her in-laws. The victim was moved to a private clinic for medical treatment.

Raheela, Maria’s mother, told The Nation that her daughter was tortured by her husband and mother-in-law. She said Maria was injured by her mother-in-law with a blade. She said her daughter’s in-laws have been hurling threats of dire consequences at them. New Town Police Station SHO Mian Imran when contacted expressed his unawareness about any such incident happening in his jurisdiction.

On the other hand, two dacoits snatched purse from a woman and fired at her when she offered resistance within the limits of New Town Police Station.

The injured woman was rushed to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment where she was identified as Hajra. According to details, she along with her husband and sister-in-law went to a shop to collect a shawl when two unidentified dacoits riding on a motorcycle intercepted her. The dacoits snatched purse from her containing Rs20,000 cash and a gold ring and opened fire at her when she tried to make noise.

After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene. Police Station New Town officials have registered a case against the culprits and started an investigation.