Islamabad - United Nations Public Service Day will be marked on Friday across the globe to recognise democracy and successful governance are built on the foundation of a competent civil service. The day aims to celebrate the value and virtue of service to the community.

Public servants are recognised and praised for their efforts on Public Service Day. The United Nations (UN) holds a Public Service Awards ceremony each year.

It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions worldwide.

This event promotes the role, professionalism and visibility of public service. At the same time, Africa Public Service Day is celebrated in Africa to coincide with the United Nations Public Service Day. Many public service organisations and departments around the world celebrate this day by holding various events to recognise the valuable role that public servants play in making improvements in society.

Activities include information days featuring stalls and booths about the public service; organised lunches with guest speakers; internal awards ceremonies within public service agencies or departments; and special announcements to honour public servants.

On December 20, 2002, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 23 of each year as United Nations Public Service Day (resolution 57/277).

It encouraged member states to organize special events on that day to highlight the contribution of public service in the development process. This day was created to celebrate the value and virtue of public service to the community; highlight the contribution of public service in the development process; recognise the work of public servants; and encourage young people to pursue careers in the public sector.

The United Nations Public Administration Network (UNPAN) uses special logo for Public Service Day. It features two columns, one on the left side and one on the right side, and in between are a pair of hands outlined in orange in a flame-like manner.

These hands surround three blue human figures. The figure in the middle depicts a woman and the two other figures, one on each side of the woman, are male. The word ‘Public’, which joins the two columns, is written above the heads of the figures, which are standing on or supported by the word ‘Service’ in capital letters, which joins the two columns. A smaller version of UNPAN’s main logo is located above the word ‘Public’.

UNPAN’s main logo, in blue and white, is similar to the logo on the UN flag. It features a projection of a world map (less Antarctica) centred on the North Pole, enclosed by olive branches. The olive branches are a symbol for peace, and the world map represents all the people of the world.