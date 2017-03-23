Islamabad-National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on Wednesday held 5th convocation of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, (SCEE), awarding degrees in undergraduate and graduate programs.

The convocation was held in university where 196 students were conferred Bachelor’s degree while 176 students were awarded Master’s degrees.

In Bachelor’s program students from the disciplines of Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering and Geographical Information Systems were conferred degrees and medals.

In Masters program students from Environmental Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Geo Technical Engineering, Remote Sensing and Geo Graphic Information Systems, Transportation Engineering, Construction Engineering and water resource Engineering were awarded degrees.

Lieutenant General (Retired) Naweed Zaman, Rector NUST was the chief guest who awarded the degrees to the graduates.

Rector NUST mentioned that last year 46,000 students applied in NUST different academic programs and only 2000 students were selected for admission.

He said in short span of time, NUST got distinction at international level, as today it is ranked in top 600 universities of the world.

“It has recently been ranked in the top 100 universities of the world universities under 50 years of age,” he said.

NUST has collaboration with 109 universities in the world and currently 69 students are enrolled in these universities through student exchange program.

The rector informed that in order to cater for the needs of emerging and young entrepreneurs, NUST has established the Technology Incubation Centre, which is currently housing 34 start-up companies with 250 knowledge workers.

“These companies are already generating revenue of over one million US dollars,” he said.

Rector also said that NUST is in the process of establishing country’s first National Science and Technology Park, which will help in paving the way of industrial revolution in the country.

On the occasion, gold and silver medals were awarded to outstanding graduates in academics and final year projects.

President’s Gold Medal for MS in Environmental Engineering was awarded to Nazeer Abbas.

President’s Gold Medal for MS in Environmental Sciences was awarded to Maleeha Jamal. President’s Gold Medal for MS in Geo Technical Engineering was awarded to Jamal Ali.

President’s Gold Medal for MS in Environmental Sciences was awarded to Maryam Zafar. President’s Gold Medal for MS in Remote Sensing and Geo Graphical Information System awarded to Tahir Saeed.

President’s Gold Medal for MS in Transportation Engineering awarded to two students Malik Kamran Shakir and Muhammad Adeel.

In Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering, President’s Gold Medal for Best in Academics was awarded to Shahid Mehmood Akhtar.

Rector’s Gold Medal for Best Final Year Project was awarded to Shozab Mustapha. Chancellor’s Silver Medal for 2nd Best in Academic was awarded to Tasneem Mazrzban.

In Bachelor of Engineering in Environmental Engineering, President’s Gold Medal for Best in Academics was awarded to Hafiz Zargham Bin Imran.

Rector’s Gold Medal for Best Final Year Project was awarded to Syed Haider Ali. Chancellor’s Silver Medal for 2nd Best in Academic was awarded to Najla Shafqat. In Bachelor of Engineering in Geoinformatics, President’s Gold Medal for Best in Academics was awarded to Fatima Afzal.

Rector’s Gold Medal for Best Final Year Project was awarded to Syed Ramiz Sami. Chancellor’s Silver Medal for 2nd Best in Academic was awarded to Tooba Shahzad.