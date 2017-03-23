Rawalpindi - The windowpanes of a patrolling vehicle were broken when a corporal of Quick Reaction Force (QRF) of Airports Security Force (ASF) fired five gunshots accidently near runway at the Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday. However, no causality or injury was reported.

The official of QRF was identified as Mujahid Ali, who has been taken into custody by ASF high-ups soon after the incident, sources said.

The sound of gunshots swelled a wave of panic not only at BBIIAP but also among other law enforcement agencies and police, which rushed to airport to investigate the matter.

ASF denied the police of handing over the QRF corporal and decided to initiate legal action against him.

According to sources, a QRF squad of ASF was on routine patrol alongside runway at BBIIAP on an official mobile vehicle when Mujahid Ali fired five gunshots from G-3 rifle near Tariq Shaheed Check Post.

A bullet shattered windowpane of the vehicle but the other officials remained safe. The noise of firing sparked unrest at the airport besides putting the LEAs and airport police on toes.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to airport to arrest the QRF corporal, sources said.

An official of ASF told The Nation that Muhajid was handing over gun to his colleague after finishing his duty when suddenly he pulled trigger firing 5 shots.

On the other hand, the sound of bullets sent shockwaves among the passengers and other airport staffers who could be witnessed running to take refuge at some safer place.

“By hearing the noise of gunshots, I thought terrorists attacked the airport,” said Amir Hussain, who came at BBIIAP to see off his brother.

He said he took refuge in washroom of airport after firing.

Many other passengers and their relatives told that they were scared. Talking to The Nation, Farhan Aslam, DSP Civil Line Circle confirmed the incident saying the ASF official fired five bullets accidently inside the airport.

He said police on getting information reached at airport and tried to arrest the official but ASF heads refused to hand him over to police. He told ASF authority would investigate the accused as per its own law.