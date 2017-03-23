Rawalpind-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Raja Amer Iqbal said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is crucial for the country’s economic stability and prosperity.

Talking to a group of traders on Wednesday at RCCI he asked government to establish a working group to analyse and realise maximum opportunities from the CPEC. The working groups must include representatives from chambers of commerce, experts and consultants, he suggested.

RCCI president added that while materialising all the projects, it should be considered that the new industrial zones must not hurt existing businesses.

A joint venture strategy including both Chinese and Pakistanis companies can capitalize this golden opportunity, he added.

He said, “CPEC is a mega development initiative regarded as a game changer for Pakistan and the region as well.”

Raja Amer said that Rawalpindi is one of the major cities that fall in the northern part of the CPEC project that is why there exists a huge potential to boost trade and other business activities in the city.

Raja Amer urged the government that Rawalpindi should be included in the CPEC project because due to its location the city has the potential for establishing cold storages, goods transportation and warehouses to carry out the project at much faster pace.

He said Rawalpindi is a hub of trade involving Kashmir, Gilgit, Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and has road and rail links with various parts of the country. Pharmaceutical, poultry, marble, gem and jewellery, Information technology and defence production are the prospective sectors where joint ventures can be made, he added.-Highlighting the prospects for the technical manpower he said when industrial and trade activities would enhance under the CPEC project it would pave the way for employment opportunities for thousands of people.

Senior vice President Rashid Waien, vice president Asim Malik, members of the executive committee and a large number of traders attended the meeting.