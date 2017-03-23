Rawalpindi-National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMWP) on Wednesday launched a special driver against encroachments on the orders of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) North Zone, Ghulam Abbas.

The anti-encroachment drive would be comprised of four phases during which the encroachments would be removed from Peshawar to Lahore on GT Road and Murree Expressway to facilitate the road users and public, he said.

Talking to media men, NHMWP N-5 North Zone DIG, Abbas Ahsan said that a 4-phase anti encroachment drive to clear the GT road from encroachment has been launched throughout the N-5 North zone and at Murree Expressway to provide free, safe and uninterrupted passage and to mitigate the accident ratio.

DIG north said that the first two phases have been successfully accomplished. During the 1st phase from 27 February to 5 March 2017, all types of encroachment were identified and meetings with the concerned trade unions, municipal and local administration, lawyers/bars councils and media personal have been held. During the 2nd phase which lasted for two weeks from 6 March to 19 March 2017, special briefing material was printed containing the messages regarding disadvantages hazards of encroachment and distributed amongst the encroacher and general to sensitize them.

DIG Abbas Ahsan informed that 3rd phase has been commenced in which all concerned departments and related department including NHA will be taken onboard to finalise the plan regarding removal of encroachment. DIG told that the 4th phase that is enforcement and implementation will start after 27th March in which strict enforcement would be carried out and throughout the zone indiscriminately and phase of removal of encroachment will commence.

DIG north requested the encroachers to remove their encroachment voluntarily for provision of safe journey and passage to commuters.