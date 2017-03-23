Islamabad - The Punjab government has requisitioned the services of Tariq Masood Yasin (PSP/BPS-21), presently serving as Inspector General Islamabad Capital Territory Police, under interior division.

In a memorandum issued by the Establishment Division on March 20, 2017, it has requested the interior division to accord its concurrence to spare the services of the officer or otherwise. According to the sources, he is likely to be appointed as IG Punjab police.

In April 2016, he was appointment as inspector general of police of ICT. He has also served as regional police officer (RPO), Multan and other vital assignments, including AIG Establishment and DIG Security Division, Islamabad.

If Yasin is spared by the federal government, DIG (Headquarters) ICT Police, Khalid Khattak remains the most senior officer in the capital force.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 11 proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city who were wanted by police in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said. Majority of the arrested outlaws were involved in cases of murder, cheque dishonour, car theft and fraudulent activities. They have been identified as Shah Nawaz, Intizar Ashraf, Nawaz, Raza, Rahim, Atif Nawaz, Qazi Asif, Khurram Butt, Ishtiaq, Gulu Khan and Abdul Salam. The police also recovered a stolen car from one of the proclaimed offenders and further investigation is underway.

On the other hand, cellular phone services will partially remain suspended in the twin cities on the occasion of Pakistan Day parade to be held at Shakarparian ground today.

The roads leading to the parade venue will also be closed except for those invited for the ceremony, due to security reasons. Entry of heavy traffic has also been banned in the city for today (March 23rd).

An alternate traffic plan has already been issued for the day.