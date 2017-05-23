Rawalpindi - Police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping, and raping a girl and later posting her objectionable pictures on social media, sources informed on Monday.

The accused was identified as Khurram, they said. However, the second accused was still at large.

According to sources, the victim appeared before police station Rawat officials and lodged a complaint stating that she was waiting for public transport at Dhok Major Stop Kallar Road for going home when a car stopped near her.

Two men, namely Khurram and Nauman, forcefully bundled her into the car and took her to New Abadi Rawat where they raped her for five days, she said. She added that the rapists also took her objectionable pictures.

The victim further said that she managed to escape from the detention of the accused and told the entire saga to her parents. She told police that the rapists uploaded her objectionable pictures on social media and started blackmailing her. She requested the police to register a case against the accused and arrest them.

Taking action, police lodged a case and arrested an accused and locked him up in the police station.

DSP Saddar Circle Salim Khattak, when contacted, confirmed that two men kidnapped and raped a girl in Rawat area. He said that police managed to nab one out of the two rapists after filing a case. He said that further investigation was on while police have been raiding at various localities to arrest the second accused.