Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started departmental proceedings against employees below BS-16 on the account of providing fake certificates.

The employees, 39 in number, have been directed to appear in the office of Member (Administration) CDA on Wednesday. The employees would be given an opportunity for ‘personal hearing’ over the charges of submitting fake/bogus/doubtful certificates/documents for getting job in the authority or at some later stage for other purposes.

The issue of fake degrees has had been pending in the CDA since many years with the high-ups seemingly least interested in taking the move to its logical end.

Meanwhile, the Mayor Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that students all over the country particularly of Islamabad are getting benefit from Prime Minister’s Educational Reforms Programme. Due to keen interest and special attention of the prime minister, not only education standard at government institutes has been elevated but provision of 200 buses has also helped to provide state-of-the-art travelling facilities to the students of these institutes.

He expressed these views during a ceremony to hand over a latest student bus to the administration of CDA Model School.

On this occasion, principal, teachers and large number of students were present. Furthermore, Building Control Section (BCS) of CDA issued 124 building plans approvals, 47 completion certificates and approvals to 143 cases of NOC during the month of April, 2017. The BCS also received Rs35.5 million as fee for above-mentioned heads during the month of April. This information was shared with the Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz during monthly BCS review meeting, which was held at CDA headquarters.