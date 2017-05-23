Islamabad - order to provide specialized treatment to over 2 million diabetes patients, a diabetic centre has been established as a not-for-profit organisation in the suburb of Islamabad (Phulgaran).

This diabetic centre has been established this centre to offers free-of-cost complete diagnosis, treatment and medicines to the poor and needy people. This diabetic centre is South Asia’s first centre with international standards of quality care on a welfare basis. At present, the site clinic provides medical services where 60 per cent underprivileged diabetic patients are getting free-of-cost treatment.

The diabetic centre organised a fundraising event in Islamabad today to share the progress of the centre and raise awareness among its stakeholders and to generate funds for smooth operations and to complete the construction of building. Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor Islamabad was the chief guest on the occasion, while Dr Asjad Hameed, Chairman, The Diabetic Centre, staff members, officials of public and private sector organisations, corporate and philanthropists participated and contributed for the diabetic centre.

Since its launch in February 2014, the diabetic centre with five specialised doctors, operational laboratory and specialised units have treated over 44,788 patients out of which 69.4 patients were treated completely free-of-cost. Sheikh Ansar Aziz expressed his gratitude to the diabetic centre team and its supporters for raising awareness among this chronic disease which is very common in every family these days.

He assured all kind of support to this initiative and believed that such initiatives would alleviate poverty and improve the living standard of poor people.

Dr Asjad Hameed said that, with recognition and continuous support of like-minded people, 70 per cent of the construction work has been completed.

He informed that, 1 out of 10 Pakistanis is diabetic and over 2million Pakistanis are suffering from this disease and this number is on rise. For this purpose, the diabetic centre is frequently organising diabetes awareness and screening camps in all metropolis and rural areas for timely detection of diabetes.

Umer Kamal, Director Resource Mobilization and Shaiq Tanveer, Member Advisory Board also presented the updated status of Islamabad and thanked attendees & supporters for their cooperation to bring the diabetes centre at this level.