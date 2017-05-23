Islamabad - Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) would cancel the licence of doctors involved in the illegal practice of human organs transplant, Senate body was told on Monday.

Senate Standing Committee on National Health & Services (NHS) met here under the chair of Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi.

The committee discussed issues of implementation on the recommendations made by the body in previous meeting.

Other agenda items included the consideration of ‘The National Healthcare Bill 2017’, a briefing by PMDC regarding its performance and mechanism and briefing on the elections of homeopathy council.

President PMDC Shabir Lehri while responding on the questions by legislature regarding illegal business of human organs transplant said that the authority has decided to cancel the licences of such medical practitioners. “The decision will be taken in the next meeting of board,” he said.

The senators expressed severe concerns on the case uncovered at Lahore where doctors were arrested red handed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The doctors were involved in illegal business of human organ transplant.

PMDC chief also informed the senate body that already PMDC has taken action against 100 doctors in this regard.

Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh remarked that illegal kidney transplant business is being run in every province with the connivance of doctors.

The senate body also recommended introducing accessible system for patients in the hospitals in case of registering the complaints.

The chair directed PMDC to display its website and other accessible addresses in the hospitals if any patient wants to register any complaint against any doctor involved in illegal practice.

President PMDC informed the body that system is already working in Balochistan and PMDC would take measures to expand it under its jurisdiction.

Further, PMDC rescued itself from taking action against fake medical institutions.

“PMDC can only take action against recognised institutions with it,” said the President PMDC.

PMDC head pleaded before committee to write a letter for taking action against fake medical institutions.

The committee recommended writing a letter for action against such institutions and copies it to FIA also.

PMDC officials also told the senate body that it had notified Shifa International Hospital regarding extra charging of fee, directing the hospital to return the charges.

The senators expressed dissatisfaction on the performance of National Institute of Health (NIH) which was directed in previous meeting to present the medical test reports of Hepatitis–C.

Sentaor Kalsoom Parveen remarked, “In two weeks, the authorities have failed in presenting comparison test report of NIH and a private laboratory, which reflects the efficiency of the authorities.”

Executive Director (ED) NIH, Dr Mukhtar informed the body that it is a rare incident that test report of NIH and a private laboratory gives different result.

ED also informed the senate body that PC-1 of Rs4.6 million has been prepared for the construction of NIH’s boundary wall and fencing to secure it from land grabbing.

NIH officials also told that IT firms have been shortlisted to install the digital system for registration replacing it with manual receipt system.

The chair recommended NIH officials to expedite the process of implementation on the senate body recommendations.

NHS officials on homeopathy council election briefed the senate body that new administrator of the council has been appointed while elections will be held in the month of August this year.

However, on the concerns of other members, the committee recommended to constitute a three-member sub-committee to address the problems of council.

The committee also took notice on the issue of non-availability of doctors at FATA.

FATA officials informed the body that out of 14 only two doctors are officially present in Mohmmad Agency while inquiry against such officials also remains ineffective due to technical legal procedures.

The chair recommended calling chief secretary Khyber Pakhtukhwa (KPK) and secretary health in next meeting.

The committee unanimously agreed on ‘The National Healthcare Bill 2017’ presented by a private member Azam Khan Swati.

The bill was withdrawn from private capacity after government owned it; however, the body pleaded to endorse the contribution of private member.