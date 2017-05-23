Islamabad - The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Monday announced summer vacations for the public sector schools and colleges of the Islamabad Capital Territory from June 5 to August 6.

Talking to APP on Monday, FDE Director General Dr Hasnat Qureshi said that there were some suggestions to close the educational institutions before the start of Ramazan but it was not possible.

“Our teachers were performing census duties, due to which the targeted course could not be completed in the schools,” he added.

Therefore, he said, the summer vacations would be started from June 5 so that the course could be completed.

The schools would be opened after vacations on August 6 for the preparations of Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 14, he added.

During the vacations, he said, the upgradation of infrastructure would be completed in the public sector schools of federal capital under Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme.